PM Modi's Gujarat visit: 'Ambulance' trends on Twitter, here's why

After a similar incident in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi stopped his vehicle to let go an ambulance. Over the repeated instance, netizens have doubted the scene to be a planned PR activity

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

It is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi stopped his convoy to facilitate the movement of an ambulance. During his visit to Himachal Pradesh, last month, he stopped his convoy to make way for the medical emergency vehicle.

Apart from people appreciating the humanity approach of the BJP leader, some doubted the case to be a mere image building act. Alert citizens wondered how PM Modi's visits often saw an ambulance plot, wherein he either waited and made way or called in for assistance. Netizens took to troll the case, while they found it a pre-decided set up to gain attention of the voters and general public. Taking a dig into the repeated coincidences, netizens wrote, "Election and ambulance - Season 3."

article-image

Meanwhile, a Congress supporter who held the Bharat Jodo Yatra logo on his display picture called the ambulance scene to be predictable, and planned public stunt during the roadshow. Stating so, he drew attention of popular cartoonist Satish Acharya, who is now associated with the FPJ, to adopt the ambulance in his future works, after the peacock scenario.

On the same, Twitterati even shared memes. Check out some reactions:

article-image

