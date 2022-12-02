e-Paper Get App
Haryana locals 'protest' improper power bill by playing drums and disturbing sweets, bizarre 'celebration' goes viral

On receiving an electricity bill of over 21 lakh rupees for a 2kW household supply, locals were seen doing the bizarre, they took to celebrate the inefficiency of the officials by playing drums and disturbing sweets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
In case you came across these visuals from Haryana, and guessed it to be a wedding procession video, you got it wrong. The video which is now viral on social media shows a protest being carried out in a celebration style.

Reportedly, the hefty power bill of Rs 21.86 lakh dates to the days of 2019. It was a billed to the residence of a 65-years-old elderly woman who has been living alone in a 60sq m house in Sant Nagar. Being shocked by the huge amount, she had been running from pillar to post of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for over three years for getting her bill corrected, however, to no avail.

After repeated attempts to bring the concern to the notice of authorities, she tried to go the quirky way. Identified as Suman Devi, she protested against the UHBVN by gathering people to play drums and share sweets, on Tuesday.

