PM Modi waves at Kanpur residents while his new Metro travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday. He boarded the metro train at IIT Kanpur metro station and became the first passenger of the service.

The photo of PM Modi waving Kanpur residents during his metro travel is doing rounds over the internet. In the picture, clicked with on foreground focus-blur effect, we see our Prime Minister waving his hand to the people of Kanpur, they too wave back to him from their balcony space.

Take a look at the picture, right here:

Similar image was tweeted by the official handle of PM Modi. In this click, he seen along Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both PM Modi and CM Yogi sync in their pose. "On board the state of the art Kanpur metro. Heading to the programme where key development works will be launched," read the tweet caption.

Check the tweet, right here:

On board the state of the art Kanpur metro. Heading to the programme where key development works will be launched. pic.twitter.com/vnlVGPqTAm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2021

The Kanpur Metro will run on the Priority Section from IIT-Kanpur to Motijheel with three coaches. The daily metro services will be available from 6 a.m to 10.p.m. from Wednesday.

It was on November 15, 2019 that Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the civil construction work of Kanpur Metro. A trial run of the metro was held on November 10 this year.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:07 PM IST