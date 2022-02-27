PM Modi mentions Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul in Mann Ki Baat, check here

If you are an active Instagram user, you will know that Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul often post videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing to popular Indian songs.

Earlier this month, Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Indian envoy Binaya Pradhan shared a few pictures with Kili Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania, while the internet sensation too posted the images on his social media pages.

After this felicitation, Kili seems to be overjoyed with Indian melodies. In a means of thankfulness and gratitude or out of sheer joy, the three consecutive posts made by the Instagram personality were the beats from our country - Haryanvi Tere Bargi followed by two Bollywood music.

On Sunday, during the Mann Ki Baat address to citizens, PM Narendra Modi mentioned of the duo and said, "Just like the sibling duo of Kili & Neema, I urge everyone, especially kids from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state different than theirs). We'll redefine 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' & popularise Indian languages."

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:37 AM IST