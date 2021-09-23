e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:25 PM IST

PM CARES Fund not owned by govt, Delhi HC told; netizens flood social media with questions

FPJ Web Desk
The PM CARES Fund is not a Government of India fund and the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India, the Delhi High Court has been informed.

An affidavit filed by an Under Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) who is discharging his functions in the PM Cares Trust on honorary basis, has said the trust functions with transparency and its funds are audited by an auditor -- a chartered accountant drawn from the panel prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking a direction to declare the PM CARES Fund a 'State' under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Amit Bansal has fixed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

Irrespective of whether the trust is a 'State' or other authority within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution or whether it is a 'public authority' within the meaning of provisions of the Right to Information Act (RTI), it is not permissible to disclose third party information.

The news has spread across India with a lot of criticism and questions coming in for the government.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:25 PM IST
