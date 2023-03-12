PK Vibes? Man walks 'naked' on Florida streets, says he's from 'different Earth' on arrest |

A man accused of walking down the street naked on Florida's Palm Beach told police he's from a different earth. Police arrested the man identified as 44-year-old Jason Smith on charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, reported CBS12 News.

The incident was reported on March 8 when an employee from the Taboo store informed the police about it. It was noted that the man was walking past the store without clothing and exposing his genitals to the public. When the police approached him, he reportedly claimed to be from a different Earth and later told police he lived in West Palm Beach.

Jason Smith |

A similar case was noted in India earlier this year. A video showing a man from Europe roaming almost naked and wearing only a G-string on a Goa beach was shared by a local news media outlet. The footage also recorded a dialogue between the tourist and a villager from the beach. Eventually, the man was made to dress up.