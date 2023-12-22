Piyush Dhanani VIDEO: 2 Days After Assault, Gujarat-Based Road Safety Activist Resumes Campaign Against Wrong-Side Driving In Surat

On Friday, Piyush Dhanani Resumes Campaign Against Wrong-Side Driving After Assault | X Video

Piyush Dhanani, a Gujarat-based social worker and road safety influencer, reportedly resumed his campaign against wrong-side driving on Friday. A video of him restricting people from driving on the wrong side and diverting them to the service road in Surat has surfaced online, two days after he was assaulted by an offender in broad daylight for his action. Check video here:

Watch | Social worker Piyush Dhanani, who was recently assaulted in the Kapodra area of Surat for stopping two-wheeler riders from driving on the wrong side, resumes his campaign in his same old style. pic.twitter.com/Gzs9n5guJW — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) December 22, 2023

Piyush Dhanani resumes social work on Surat road

In the video shot by Dhanani, he was heard asking commuters driving on the wrong side of the road to re-route themselves. Caring for the safety of the public, the social workers stood on the streets stopping people from driving on opposite lanes. He restricted two-wheelers from continuing in the incorrect direction of the traffic movement.

Pointing to an adjacent service road, he said to people, "Take that path, why wrong on the wrong side that too with kids onboard? Do a U-turn and go back." "This is the wrong side of the road you're driving on," he repeatedly said while coming across commuters taking the route.

No helmet, bike tripling

Most vehicles taking the wrong side were bikes and scooters ridden by both men and women. Seeing elders use the road, youngsters (in school or college uniforms) too resorted to riding the wrong way. A case of traffic rule violation was spotted on the premises. People in the region were not only driving in the opposite direction but also doing some without helmets. In certain cases, they were even triple-riding.

Piyush Dhanani thrashed recently over his campaign

The social activist, in his 30s, was thrashed by a traffic rule offender after being schooled by him in the Kapodra area of Surat. The incident took place on Wednesday when Dhanani stopped a two-wheeler on the wrong side and asked the rider to take a U-turn. The biker refused to listen to him and attacked Dhanani. Following the assault, he registered a complaint at the Kapodra Police Station.