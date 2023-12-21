Gujarat: Piyush Dhanani, Road Safety Influencer, Brutally Thrashed In Middle Of Road By Offenders In Surat; Video Surfaces

Piyush Dhanani, Road Safety Influencer, Brutally Thrashed In Middle Of Road By Offenders In Surat | Twitter

Surat: In an appalling incident, a road safety activist was brutally thrashed by a crowd in the Kapodra area of Gujarat's Surat. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the social worker Piyush Dhanani who is famous for making videos of stopping riders from riding on the wrong side and uploading it on social media is being thrashed by the public after he stops a scooter from going in the wrong side of the road. The incident occurred on Wednesday (December 20).

He started a campaign against riders who violate the traffic rules

Piyush Dhanani is a resident of Amreli District in Saurashtra and he has shot to fame after he started a campaign against riders who violate the traffic rules and ride in the wrong side of the road. Piyush has uploaded many videos on social media in which he reaches the spots where people violate traffic norms in large numbers and stops vehicles moving in the wrong direction and asks them to take a U-Turn.

Piyush Dhanani, a road safety activist was beaten up by wrong side Rajus as he was insisting on stopping them from driving on the wrong side.



Dhanani has been asking drivers not to drive in wrong side on roads in #Surat.



Can anyone add more context ?



pic.twitter.com/uss2XsVQcR — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) December 20, 2023

He stopped a scooter which was entering in the wrong direction

On Tuesday morning, Piyush Dhanani was doing his social work when he stopped a scooter which was entering in the wrong direction of the road. Piyush asked the rider to take a U-Turn to which the rider refused after which Piyush took the key of the bike. A few people gathered on the spot on hearing the commotion and attacked Piyush.

Piyush Dhanani, Social Media Activist from Surat attacked by group of people#Surat #PiyushDhanani pic.twitter.com/SAa3yb28cL — Dr_Mayur (@WhoMayurSolanki) December 20, 2023

They hit Piyush with kicks and slaps and compelled him to give the key back

They hit Piyush with kicks and slaps and compelled him to give the key back to the rider who was driving on the wrong side. He was thrashed brutally after which he gave away the keys and stood in front of the bike and asked the rider to take a U-turn. The crowd then pulled him by his hair and pushed him to the ground after which the rider fled the spot.

Piyush Dhanani reached the Kapodra Police Station and registered a complaint

Piyush Dhanani reached the Kapodra Police Station and registered a complaint against the accused. A case has been registered under sections 323, 504, 506(2) and 114 of IPC against unidentified persons. Piyush Dhanani also stated that he called the police on 100 and came to the Police Station in the police van. Dhanai also accused that around 3-4 people pulled his hair and also abused him.

Piyush talks roughly to the riders driving on the wrong side

It is often seen in his videos that Piyush is talking roughly to the riders driving on the wrong side. There have been incidents of arguments erupting between the wrong side riders and Piyush Dhanani. Piyush also calls the police van when the riders do not listen to him and take a U-Turn. There has been also incidents when Piyush slept in front of the vehicle to stop them from going ahead in the wrong side.