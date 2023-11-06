PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis Lights Up Skies In Bulgaria, Ukraine & Its Neighbourhood

It was a romantic Sunday night for Bulgaria, Ukraine, and their neighbouring regions which witnessed their skies turning mesmerizingly red. The skies were greeted with the spectacular aurora borealis, a phenomenon where the sky gives a natural light display in shades of either blue, red, green, or yellow. The aurora which was quite evident in Bulgaria was also spotted in Ukraine, Hungary, and Romania, leaving people capturing and sharing the picturesque view. See photos:

Aurora borealis for the very first time in Bulgaria. It could be seen in Ukraine, Hungary and Romania too. People are posting mesmerizing, almost apocalyptic pictures tonight. pic.twitter.com/XZNDW9Yv28 — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Ukraine sees an aurora tonight.

It’s a very rare thing in our parts.

Let this be a sign of good hope for us all. pic.twitter.com/eixLJeRLs7 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 5, 2023

While some found the visuals beautiful, others called it almost apocalyptic. The UK and Ireland too witnessed aurora romancing the skies and providing people a delight to their eyes. Images of the celestial event were also shared from parts of the US, such as Kentucky and Springfield. Check posts

Aurora Borealis in eastern KY tonight! https://t.co/L9tDECziVh — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) November 6, 2023

My best attempt at getting the Aurora in Keyser, WV 🤷🏻🌌 It seems I've gotten the red hue that everyone's been seeing, but it's more faint. Please let me know if this isn't the Aurora. I wish I had a professional camera! @forecaster25@TamithaSkov



- Taken from my S23 Ultra pic.twitter.com/Gdal6SXYnK — Tyler Metcalf (@tymetwx) November 6, 2023

More about aurora

The term Aurora holds its history to the days of renowned astronomer Galileo Galilei who coined the name 'Aurora Borealis' in 1619. He is said to have associated the term with the Roman goddess of dawn - Aurora. There have been many instances of the sky displaying the aurora effect. Earlier this year, India witnessed the stunning event in its skies for the very first time. Aurora which is said to form in higher altitudes due to Earth's magnetic field was spotted in the country in Ladakh this May.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)