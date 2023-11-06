PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis Lights Up Skies In Bulgaria, Ukraine & Its Neighbourhood

It was a romantic Sunday night for Bulgaria, Ukraine, and their neighbouring regions which witnessed their skies turning mesmerizingly red. The skies were greeted with the spectacular aurora borealis, a phenomenon where the sky gives a natural light display in shades of either blue, red, green, or yellow. The aurora which was quite evident in Bulgaria was also spotted in Ukraine, Hungary, and Romania, leaving people capturing and sharing the picturesque view. See photos:
While some found the visuals beautiful, others called it almost apocalyptic. The UK and Ireland too witnessed aurora romancing the skies and providing people a delight to their eyes. Images of the celestial event were also shared from parts of the US, such as Kentucky and Springfield. Check posts
More about aurora
The term Aurora holds its history to the days of renowned astronomer Galileo Galilei who coined the name 'Aurora Borealis' in 1619. He is said to have associated the term with the Roman goddess of dawn - Aurora. There have been many instances of the sky displaying the aurora effect. Earlier this year, India witnessed the stunning event in its skies for the very first time. Aurora which is said to form in higher altitudes due to Earth's magnetic field was spotted in the country in Ladakh this May.
