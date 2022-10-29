Watch: Elon Musk's Starlink-51 spotted near Mumbai? This video from Vasai-Virar's night sky goes viral | FPJ

Mumbai: A strange trail of lights from the night sky of the Vasai-Virar region was observed by locals on Friday. These visuals which showed a long and dotted line during the dark left people stumped. Residents from near Mumbai who witnessed the train-like series of light captured the view on their cameras and shared it on social media platforms. Reportedly, the incident was noted at 7.30 pm on Friday near Arnala fort.

Watch:

In September this year, a similar incident took place in Lucknow wherein people reported of seeing these dotted lines pass by their night sky. Some found it a celestial event while others termed it 'strange' to decipher. Sources had then told IANS that it was a Starlink-51 satellite train.

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX had sent a space tug aloft along with another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites on September 4.

The recent video records people narrating the scene in the Marathi language, thus hinting to have originated from around Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, it isn't clear about what is lighting up the sky as shown in the now-viral footage.