Phone Vendor Turns iPhone 12 Into iPhone 17 In Just Few Minutes, Netizens Call It 'Fake Pro Max'; WATCH | X @AsakyGRN

Global dominators in the smartphone industry, Apple recently launched its iPhone 17 series, which includes four new models with cutting-edge technology. iPhone users all across the world are glued to the pre-bookings and waiting eagerly for the arrival of the phone in the marketplace. On the other hand, local phone vendors are figuring out new ways to convert old iPhones into the brand new iPhone 17 with just a few amendments to fulfill the demands of impatient customers.

In one of the viral videos on X, a phone vendor shows how he converted an iPhone 12 into a brand new iPhone 17 Pro Max in just a few minutes. The video shows how he made a few changes in the body of the old phone and covered it with bright orange shades, which is one of the new colours that the 17 series consists of.

WATCH VIDEO:

Phone vendors are now converting iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 pro max. pic.twitter.com/XEC7oo4vTC — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) September 15, 2025

The phone vendor also added a new layout frame of the camera and flashlight, which is similar to the 17 series. Though he did not make any changes in the phone's interior, he only amended its outer body. The video is going viral on the Internet and has received more than 12 million views already, with mixed reactions from netizens.

Netizens Reactions:

One user asked, "Will the flashlight work?" since the vendor covered the actual flashlight of the phone with the layout frame he put around the cameras. The new iPhone 17 does not have a flashlight right beside the camera, as previous phones did. If users convert their old iPhones to the 17 series like this, they won't be able to turn on the flashlight.

Another user wrote that it looks like "fake Pro Max," while one wrote, "This is just the problem, many people are about to be scammed."