e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19, 6 close contacts isolated
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:11 PM IST

Phil Jones to return to Manchester United's squad against West Ham ; netizens flood Twitter with supportive messages

Manchester United's Phil Jones is back and is much stronger as he gets ready for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup fixture against West Ham.
FPJ Web Desk
via Twitter

via Twitter

Advertisement

Phil Jones has been named in Wednesday's Carabao Cup team as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury. Following a 20-month injury layoff, the Manchester United defender will return to the squad for Wednesday's League Cup encounter against West Ham United, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Jones last played for the first team in January 2020, in an FA Cup match against Tranmere Rovers, where he scored. Following the encounter, Phil chose to fix his knee issue that had been bothering him for years, once and for all by getting treated through surgery.

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news of Phil coming back, fans have taken over the internet, turning it into a 'Phil support platform' by sharing tweets and posts to support and welcome the footballer back into the team.

Have a look at few of these fan reactions to the footballer's mega return:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Philip Anthony Jones is an English professional footballer who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League. Jones was a senior player for Blackburn Rovers before joining Manchester United. He's mostly known as a centre-back, but has also played as a right-back and defensive midfielder.

ALSO READ

Champions League: Young Boys stun big boys; Cristiano Ronaldo and his 10-man Manchester United...
Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal