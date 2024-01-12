 ..This Cow-Killing Billionaire': PETA SLAMS Mark Zuckerberg For Making Cows Drink Beer & Nuts For Better Beef
In their response condemning the techie's act of providing a 'non-productive' meal to the animals, the organisation asked him to stick to technology and not step into projects involving animals.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram post about giving cows beer triggered an outrage on social media, drawing the attention of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA reacted to the Meta CEO who recently shared about raising cattle at the Ko'olau Ranch area in the US and mentioned feeding the cows macadamia nuts and beer.

PETA

PETA | Instagram

"Project is killing animals"

In their response condemning the techie's act of providing a 'non-productive' meal to the animals, the organisation asked him to stick to technology and not step into projects involving animals. “Please stick to technology 😩👀 Every animal is someone. This “project” is killing animals and the planet and is traumatizing for your kids,” PETA commented on Zuckerberg’s post which showed his daughter at the farm.

Zuckerberg calls it "delicious" project

In his post, Zuckerberg mentioned his aim to create the highest quality beef in the world by being involved in a local and vertically integrated process. “Of all my projects, this is the most delicious,” he said.

Throwing more light on his cattle farming, he wrote, “The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch. Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees.” He further mentioned that his daughters assist him at farm work by planting mac trees and taking care of the animals there.

