Pet Owner In China Pays ₹11.1K To Hired Men For Carrying Her Dog To The Mountain Top

Trekking can get tricky if you are loaded with too much luggage or some lazy friends. A Chinese woman who planned to scale the sacred Sanqing Mountain recently has her pet dog along. As the terrain reportedly ranged nearly 40 kilometres long, the pet owner planned to not give her little one too much stress. She hired two men to assist the dog to reach the mountain top. It cost her more than 11,000 INR (980 yuan or US$134).

Douyin video goes viral

The woman released a video on Douyin (a Chinese social media platform) informing netizens about the incident. The clip that surfaced online caught the attention of several users and went viral. It pointed out how the animal lover in China paid a huge amount to transport her pet to the top of the mountain instead of making it walk on its paws.

Local media outlets that accessed the visuals noted that it showed two men lifting the pet dog seated on a comfortable ferry chair. They said that the pet owner had two dogs of which one was unwilling to walk the way, seeking the luxury service to the destination.

Despite the chair services being meant for humans, the woman's doggo managed to get a ride. A representative of the Sanqing Mountain tour company commented on the incident and said they usually restrict dogs from using the service unless the hooman guarantees the good behaviour of their pets.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)