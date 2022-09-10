e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPet dog wearing float relaxes in swimming pool; watch viral video

Pet dog wearing float relaxes in swimming pool; watch viral video

The clip is a must watch for animal lovers!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Videos of pets having gala time with their human keep doing rounds on the internet to impress animal lovers. Did you watch a doggo seated inside a doggo? Haha! The video has gone viral on social media.

A clip shared on Instagram shows a pet dog chilling in a swimming pool. The adorable animal can be seen calmly relaxing on pool-floats in the viral video. Since shared a while ago, it has gathered over thousands of views, likes.

Watch video:

Earlier, a similar breed was spotted posing in cool clothes such like a human. The dog was gracefully dressed with a warm scarf around its neck, head beanies, long sleeve coat, shoes, and more...

Read Also
Watch video: This dog is 'just chillin' in human style
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Lord Jagannath's light weight idol sways in air while being carried in truck

Watch: Lord Jagannath's light weight idol sways in air while being carried in truck

Pet dog wearing float relaxes in swimming pool; watch viral video

Pet dog wearing float relaxes in swimming pool; watch viral video

Watch: People find 'scary skull' posing with note while renovating house

Watch: People find 'scary skull' posing with note while renovating house

'RIP Queen Elizabeth II': Ukrainian soldiers write British monarch's name on bombs before firing...

'RIP Queen Elizabeth II': Ukrainian soldiers write British monarch's name on bombs before firing...

Watch: Argentinian TV host 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II's death, calls it 'good news'

Watch: Argentinian TV host 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II's death, calls it 'good news'