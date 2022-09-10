Pet dog wearing float relaxes in swimming pool; watch viral video

Instagram

Videos of pets having gala time with their human keep doing rounds on the internet to impress animal lovers. Did you watch a doggo seated inside a doggo? Haha! The video has gone viral on social media.

A clip shared on Instagram shows a pet dog chilling in a swimming pool. The adorable animal can be seen calmly relaxing on pool-floats in the viral video. Since shared a while ago, it has gathered over thousands of views, likes.

Watch video:

Earlier, a similar breed was spotted posing in cool clothes such like a human. The dog was gracefully dressed with a warm scarf around its neck, head beanies, long sleeve coat, shoes, and more...