Perth Woman Sentenced To 12 Months In Jail After Video Of Her Throwing Pet Dog Off Parking Terrace Goes Viral

Perth: The 26-year-old woman who was caught throwing her pet Maltese shih-Tzu named Princess off the terrace of a parking lot in Australia's Perth has been sent to jail for her disgusting act. The woman has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for tossing her dog off the terrace. The Australian woman Amy Lea Judge (26) was sentenced by the Midland Magistrates Court on Tuesday (December 19).

Judge had an argument with her boyfriend

The video of the woman throwing the pet from the terrace of the parking lot surfaced on the internet in 2022. The woman is seen in the video that she has reached the rooftop of the terrace with the pet and throws her off the second floor of the terrace parking. The footage also showed that Judge had an argument with her boyfriend after which she took the extreme step of throwing the dog off the terrace.

The 10-year-old Maltese Shih-Tzu plunged about 30 feet

The 10-year-old Maltese Shih-Tzu plunged about 30 feet to the ground where she was later found by someone passing by. Princess suffered serious injuries after being thrown by Amy Lea Judge. The woman claimed in a Facebook post that she did a favour to the dog by throwing her from the terrace of the parking and also said, "All I did was hurt her and abuse her." She later deleted the post.

The woman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison

There are reports that the woman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison and she will not be allowed to own an animal for 10 years. There are reports that the prosecutors termed hwe behaviour “egregious, callous and cruel.” The woman also claimed that her Facebook post was hacked and that she had not written the post about doing a favour on the dog.

About Maltese Shih-Tzu dog

The pet dog that the woman owned was a Maltese Shih-Tzu which is mix of two breeds - the Maltese and the Shih Tzu. Both of these dog breeds mix together really well, making a special and unique kind of dog. This interesting mix also shows up in how the dog looks.

Great pets for everyone in the family

The mixed breed has round eyes, floppy ears, a triangle-shaped nose, a curly tail and a slim body. Its long, smooth, white fur might have spots of tan, black or brown. People often say that the fur feels really nice. These dogs are small and well-behaved, which makes them great pets for everyone in the family.