Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old boy falls off terrace while flying kite, dies in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old boy died after he fell off the terrace while flying kite at his home in Luniapura area of the town on Thursday afternoon

The deceased has been identified as Kanishk, son of Manish Pardesi. Kanishk along with his friends and cousins was flying kite on the terrace of his two-storey house around 3:30 p.m. The terrace had no boundary wall.

Kanishk spotted another kite passing through his terrace. The boy tried to catch hold of the string of the kite but in this attempt he lost balance and slipped off the terrace, said the eyewitness. The boy was standing at the edge of the terrace when he lost balance and fell down on the ground where debris of building material and bricks were lying.

The severely injured boy was rushed to hospital. He was referred to Mewada hospital situated in Kishanganj area of Mhow. The boy died during course of treatment as he had sustained internal injuries and suffered severe blood loss.