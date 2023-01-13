e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 9-year-old boy falls off terrace while flying kite, dies in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old boy falls off terrace while flying kite, dies in Mhow

The deceased has been identified as Kanishk, son of Manish Pardesi. Kanishk along with his friends and cousins was flying kite on the terrace of his two-storey house around 3:30 p.m. The terrace had no boundary wall.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 05:38 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old boy died after he fell off the terrace while flying kite at his home in Luniapura area of the town on Thursday afternoon  

The deceased has been identified as Kanishk, son of Manish Pardesi. Kanishk along with his friends and cousins was flying kite on the terrace of his two-storey house around 3:30 p.m. The terrace had no boundary wall.

Kanishk spotted another kite passing through his terrace. The boy tried to catch hold of the string of the kite but in this attempt he lost balance and slipped off the terrace, said the eyewitness. The boy was standing at the edge of the terrace when he lost balance and fell down on the ground where debris of building material and bricks were lying.

The severely injured boy was rushed to hospital. He was referred to Mewada hospital situated in Kishanganj area of Mhow. The boy died during course of treatment as he had sustained internal injuries and suffered severe blood loss.  

Read Also
Desi Juggad: Class 12 student’s designed car turning many heads in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old boy falls off terrace while flying kite, dies in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old boy falls off terrace while flying kite, dies in Mhow

Aerospace-Defence: MP executes three MoUs

Aerospace-Defence: MP executes three MoUs

Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated ex-CMO mows down 6, 1 dead in Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated ex-CMO mows down 6, 1 dead in Bhikangaon

Indore: Representatives of I2U2 countries pledge to cooperate for mutual benefit

Indore: Representatives of I2U2 countries pledge to cooperate for mutual benefit

Indore: 'State to focus on finished products for exports' 

Indore: 'State to focus on finished products for exports' 