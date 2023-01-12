Desi Juggad: Class 12 student’s designed car turning many heads in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Displaying his engineering skills, a class 12 student has designed a battery operated ‘car’ using bicycle wheels, rickshaw steering and scraps. Gopal Ambodiya, a student of School of Excellence, Mhow, can be seen driving his amazing battery-operated four wheeler which , as per him, can cover up to 30 km distance at one full charge. The charging cost per 30 km reportedly comes to around Rs 6.

This little unusual car has turned many heads; and people are all the more amazed to know that the teen driving the impressive four-wheeler is none other than its creator.

The seventeen-year-old lad, son of Radheshyam Ambodiya, has designed a car that can fit two people comfortably. He has though not driven the car with the second passenger, the trial is on for the same and the young man is hopeful to achieve it soon.

Talking to Free Press, Gopal said, "Once fully charged, the car can travel up to 30 kilometers and its speed is also more than that of a bicycle. The charging cost per 30 kilometers comes to nearly Rs 6.” “I have used wheels of a small bicycle and installed a steering for controlling its direction. A four wheeler is equipped with a car-like braking system as well as an accelerator. The controls are so easy that even a small child can drive the car with ease, claimed Gopal.

Gopal said that his father extended financial help to make his dream car. “I've made this car at a cost of Rs 25,000 and I wish to make energy efficient cars and bikes for the public if I get some assistance from the government for my innovations," he added.

