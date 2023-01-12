Madhya Pradesh: Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University, Jabalpur VC Professor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari said that Dairy Technology College will soon be started in Mhow.

He was addressing a programme to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College here. The event was organised under the joint aegis of the Alumni Association and college. Chairing the programme, Tiwari threw light on the different courses being run by the veterinary university.

Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr D K Sharma was the Chief Guest of the event. The special guests were Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, President, Veterinary Council of India, New Delhi and Dr. R K Mehiya, Director, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The keynote speaker, minister for tourism and culture Usha Thakur in her address said that she has a very deep connection with this institution as her father Late B.S. Thakur had rendered his services as a teacher.

Professor Tiwari, sharing the information regarding the progress of the university, said that Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, a leading university in the state, was running many diploma programs and certificate courses. As many as 43 projects worth Rs 45 crores are underway in the university and the budget of the university has been increased from Rs 29 crores to Rs 48 crores, said Dr Tiwari adding that a proposal to increase the budget to Rs 71 crores has been sent to the government.

Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, special guest and also an alumnus of the college, addressing the gathering said, “Whatever I am, is because of the institution”. College dean Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla, in his welcome address, briefed about the glorious history and activities of the college.

Alumni Col. Dr Chandrakant Suryavanshi and Dr Satyadev Sharma (America) along with Dr Suresh Dua (America) were among the nearly 500 alumnus from different batches till 2021 presented cultural programs under the guidance of Dr. Nidhi Srivastava and her team. Media Incharge Dr. R K Jain. The program was coordinated by Dr. Sandeep Nanavati and Dr. Nidhi Srivastava. Vote of thanks was done by Dr. Hemant Kumar Mehta, Organizing Secretary, Diamond Jubilee Celebrations.