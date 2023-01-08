Madhya Pradesh: Not many takers for Mhow-Omkareshwar metre gauge train

Photo: Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Division is all set to discontinue the operation of meter gauge train between Mhow-Omkareshwar soon. The six-coach train which was started on the route on passengers’ demand is currently getting only 15 to 20 per cent passengers, which is not financially viable for the railways.

Railway had written a letter to Western Railway a few months ago to stop the operation of the train. Acting on it, the Railway Board has given the nod to discontinue running of the meter gauge passenger train on the route.

Western Railway has not yet decided when to stop the train’s operation. The train operation was started from Mhow railway station on September 3, 2022. This train is currently making one round trip between Mhow-Omkareshwar Road station every day.

The train has 540 seats in 6 coaches, but only 50 to 100 passengers are traveling on an average every day. The officials said that the train is generating revenue of hardly Rs 5000-Rs 6000 even as the train is being run looking into the needs of the locals. The railways had to bear loss of thousands of rupees for running the train and so the Ratlam division has decided to stop this train service on the route .