Madhya Pradesh: Badgonda SI, constable suspended for overlooking illegal transportation for cows in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): SP Rural Bhagwat Singh Virde on Saturday suspended SI and a constable of Badgonda police station for failure to check the illegal transportation of cows. Earlier in the day, the activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had protested against cow slaughter and illegal transportation of cows in front of Manpur police station.

Six cows being transported illegally to Mandsaur were rescued near Manpur on Friday night. One cow was found dead. The protesters alleged that SI ML Dodiar and constable Sandeep Kasde were deployed at Badgonda post on Friday night but they let the vehicle pass for which they were monetarily gratified. Enraged leaders of saffron wing organisations staged protest and lodged a complaint with Manpur police station.

Manpur police had then seized the vehicle and sent the cows to gaushala. A case was registered against the accused and he was presented before the court.

According to the information, accused Ansar Nihargar's father Salamuddin (31) was transporting cows in a vehicle loaded with garlic sacks. He was heading to Mandsaur. The members of the Hindu organization caught the vehicle in Manpur. On checking the vehicle, seven cows were found under the sacks of garlic. One of the cows was found dead. Manupar police sent 6 cows to the gaushala at Khedi Sihod. On Saturday, the police took action against the accused under the Animal Cruelty Act and produced them in the court.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal members alleged that the entire staff of the Badgonda police station makes illegal recovery from cow carts. TI Amit Kumar has assured to look into the complaints. During this, organization secretary Abhishek Udeniya from Bajrang Dal, District President Manish Aggarwal, Shubham Thakur, District secretary Pappu Kochle, district coordinator Ramji Dagi, district mathmandir chief Ramchandra Chavda etc were present.