Bhopal: City’s 53-year-old scales Mt Aconcagua, country’s oldest woman to achieve feat

Jyoti Ratre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jyoti Ratre, the 53-year-old woman from Bhopal has created a record by scaling the snow-clad 22,831-feet Mount Aconcagua in South America. It is the highest peak on that continent. She became the country’s oldest woman to accomplish the feat as she hoisted Indian flag on the mountain on January 3. Before scaling Mt Aconcagua, Ratre conquered Mt Bermejo situated between Argentina and Chile.

At the age of 48, people start thinking about retirement. However, Ratre began her mountaineering career at that age. "It was over -20 degrees Celsius when we were about to reach the peak,” Jyoti said. She added, "There was a time during expedition to climb Mount Aconcagua when we had to stay at the base camp for two days due to bad weather. But I did not give up. As weather became little better, we went ahead and reached the peak.”