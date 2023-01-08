Bhopal: Medical science university seeks extension of NEET date, writes to Centre

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state medical university in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya) has written a letter to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, seeking to extend cut-off date for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG-2023 so that MBBS students of 2017 batch may take exams.

The examination date of NEET PG 2023 is March 5 while cut-off date is March 31. The internship of MBBS students will end in July 2023, which will prevent them for appearing in NEET 2023.

As per the letter, 1500 students are of MBBS 2017 batch and they had appeared in MBBS final examination in May 2022. Their internship which was to be completed in March 2023, will be completed in July 25, 2023 as their internship started from July 25, 2022.

Member of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Akash Soni said, “Students of only Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan will be able to appear for NEET on March 5. Thus, number of seats will be more than students appearing in post graduate courses. NEET-2022 counselling was disrupted due to Covid. Overnight, it cannot be adjusted. It will take time. Ministry should understand it. Otherwise, Madhya Pradesh students will be deprived of opportunity.”