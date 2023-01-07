Bhopal: BJP spokesman sends bhajan CDs to Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CD controversy has taken a political turn as BJP and Congress are busy firing salvo against each other. On Saturday, BJP spokesman Durgesh Keshwani sent CD containing bhajans (devotional songs) to former chief minister Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh by saying that both leaders reached ripe age and they should not see obscene CDs but hear devotional songs.

He dared both of them to come up with the evidences if they had any regarding the obscene CDs. He demanded that if Nath had CD of honey trap, he should submit it to the court.

Leader of Opposition created ripples in the corridors of politics that he was having obscene CDs of BJP leaders and Sangh leaders. Nath supported the claim of LoP.

