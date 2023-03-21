People feasting on Chinkara meat in Jodhpur; sparks protest among the wildlife activists |

The video surfaced on the internet which shows the body of a chinkara hanging from a tree and a group of people are cooking and consuming its meat. It sparked protests among the Bishnoi community and wildlife activists and they complained to police, officials said on 20 March 2023.

The Bishnoi Tiger Force submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police and the divisional forest officer, demanding the arrest of all the people seen in the video and booking them under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The group also demanded the formation of flying squads for regular patrolling in the region. The clip is said to be from a farm at Pannesingh Nagar in Luni.

"We have been assured that stern action would be taken against the culprits in two days. If nothing happens, we will hold a symbolic demonstration at the collectorate on Thursday," the Bishnoi Tiger Force chief Ram Pal Bhawad said.

Wildlife activist Om Prakash said many poachers set up their settlements on the Jodhpur-Barmer border and engaged in hunting chinkaras that they sold to groups such as these and even to hotels.

Luni MLA Maahendra Bishnoi said he had inquired about the incident.

"The forest officers visited the spot and took blood samples. There is also a version that it was not a chinkara but a goat. So we are waiting for the results," said Bishnoi.