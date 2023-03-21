WATCH: Woman dives into tiger shark's mouth, netizens terrified

A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman narrowly escaping a shark's mouth in Hawaii. The diver in the video is Ocean Ramsey, a marine conservationist who regularly posts videos of her encounters with sharks on Instagram. The clip resurfaced on social media after being posted by the handle 'Oddly Terrifying', and has since gained over 2.3 million views.

The video shows Ramsey narrowly escaping a tiger shark, identified as Queen Nikki, as it opens its mouth to bite her. The shark eventually swims away.

Ramsey described the encounter as scary but ultimately left her laughing more than surprised. She noted that she saw the shark approaching quickly and accurately knew when to back off to avoid being bitten.

Tiger sharks are one of the sea's largest creatures, reaching a length of 14 feet and weighing up to 1,400 pounds. They are named after the dark stripes on their sides and backs.

Ramsey is a marine conservationist who is passionate about protecting sharks and other marine life. She regularly posts videos of her encounters with these creatures on Instagram to raise awareness of their importance and to promote conservation efforts