 'Patrakar' turns 'Pohawala' to earn livelihood in Delhi
'Patrakar' turns 'Pohawala' to earn livelihood in Delhi

The journalist sells poha in Film City, near Aaj Tak Office

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Though how much ever we say that our country, India is prospering; unemployment has always remain a matter of huge concern. Often, people with good education and degrees have to take up sub-standard jobs to earn bread and butter, also to run their families.

Recent example is of a journalist who turns a Poha seller to earn livelihood in Delhi. Dadan Vishwakarma is an ex-journalist who has studied at IIMC, Delhi and has worked with Aaj Tak. He posted an image on Twitter and wrote, "Whether you consider it as a Start-up or a means of employment, the location is Film City, near Aaj Tak Office."

Look at his post below:

In response to his post, Twitter users and his acquaintances started expressing their views and they congratulated the Journalist for the new venture. One Twitter user wrote, "Heartly congratulations brother. In today's time, this is a better job to do than journalism (being a journalist/ reporter). May you earn well in your business."

Read the comments of the Twitter users to the journalist's post:

