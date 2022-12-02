Indian Journalists that have moved to independent journalism

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 02, 2022
Journalist Ravish Kumar worked as a senior executive editor at NDTV and was a winner of the prestigious journalism awards. He has recently resigned after the acquisition of Adani group of the firm considered close to the BJP. He is moving to independent journalism with his new YouTube channel and Facebook page
Faye D'Souza worked as the executive editor of Mirror Now, and rose to fame with the show 'The Urban Debate'. She also worked with CNBC TV 18 and has been a recipient of journalism award. She is now an independent journalist and posts verified daily news updates via Instagram
Barkha Dutt has been a reporter and news anchor at NDTV and currently runs her own digital news channel called 'MoJo Story'
Shekhar Gupta is founder and the current editor-in-chief of the digital news platform, 'The Print'. The senior journalist was associated with The Indian Express and India Today before
Ajit Anjum was a managing editor at News 24 and India TV news channels. He now works independently and has started his own YouTube channel where he uploads videos related to news and ongoing topics with extensive ground reporting
Journalist Rangaraj Pandey started his career at Dinamalar and Visual Media Career at Thanthi TV. Later he started his Youtube channel 'Chankyaa Network'
Abhisar Sharma is an experienced journalist and after working with Zee, ABP, BBC and NDTV news, he moved to independent journalism and has a dedicated You Tube Channel and a digital news website- News Click
