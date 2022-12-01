FIFA World Cup 2022: 10 best things to buy in Qatar

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 01, 2022

You can decorate your home with famous Al-Sadu carpets which are handwoven and can buy them from Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar

Pashminas shawls in Qatar are inexpensive and are of good quality. You can buy them from the Bombay Silk Centre on Al Khaleej Street, the Oriental Carpet Company in Bin Mehmood and Souq Waqif in Doha

Qatar is known for its wide range of high-quality Arabic sweets like Baklawa, so fill your suitcase with these scrumptious treats for your loved ones while travelling back to your city

Arabic coffee pot is made from brass or silver and can also serve as a decorative ornament for your home

Middle East countries including Qatar are famous for their high-quality inexpensive spices which when used in cooking for the 'tadka', is bound to stimulate olfactory and palate senses

An ornamental Arabic wooden box is very handy to store jewellery and can be gifted as well. This type of boxes are also made up of brass

Good quality dried fruits and nuts especially dates are available in different varieties like chocolate-covered dates, nut-filled dates and dates rolled with coconut

Arabian lamps are incredibly gorgeous and add a dreamy, magical touch to any personal space and are sold extensively at Souq Waqif, Doha

Oud is the traditional fragrance of Qatar and you will smell it extensively in this country. It is made from the rare agarwood tree known as the 'Wood of the Gods'

Arabian Oud

Qatar is the world’s pearl capital and you can buy all sorts of pearl jewellery. Gold and other precious stone jewelleries are also popular

Thanks For Reading!

8 delicate jewellery pieces for that classy-elegant look
Find out More