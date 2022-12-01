FIFA World Cup 2022: 10 best things to buy in Qatar

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 01, 2022
You can decorate your home with famous Al-Sadu carpets which are handwoven and can buy them from Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar
Pashminas shawls in Qatar are inexpensive and are of good quality. You can buy them from the Bombay Silk Centre on Al Khaleej Street, the Oriental Carpet Company in Bin Mehmood and Souq Waqif in Doha
Qatar is known for its wide range of high-quality Arabic sweets like Baklawa, so fill your suitcase with these scrumptious treats for your loved ones while travelling back to your city
Arabic coffee pot is made from brass or silver and can also serve as a decorative ornament for your home
Middle East countries including Qatar are famous for their high-quality inexpensive spices which when used in cooking for the 'tadka', is bound to stimulate olfactory and palate senses
An ornamental Arabic wooden box is very handy to store jewellery and can be gifted as well. This type of boxes are also made up of brass
Good quality dried fruits and nuts especially dates are available in different varieties like chocolate-covered dates, nut-filled dates and dates rolled with coconut
Arabian lamps are incredibly gorgeous and add a dreamy, magical touch to any personal space and are sold extensively at Souq Waqif, Doha
Oud is the traditional fragrance of Qatar and you will smell it extensively in this country. It is made from the rare agarwood tree known as the 'Wood of the Gods'
Arabian Oud
Qatar is the world’s pearl capital and you can buy all sorts of pearl jewellery. Gold and other precious stone jewelleries are also popular
