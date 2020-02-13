'Peak Sanghi intellectualism': Netizens troll Ashoke Pandit for posting picture of Rahul Pandita 'with most wanted Naxalites'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's bid to troll 'Shikara' writer Rahul Pandita backfired on Thursday. Netizens lashed out at the director for posting a picture of Pandita 'with most wanted Naxalites'.

In the picture, Ashoke Pandit claimed that Pandita, who is also the author of 'Hello Bastar: The Untold Story of India's Maoist Movement', is posing alongside 'most wanted Naxalites'.