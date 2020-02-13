'Peak Sanghi intellectualism': Netizens troll Ashoke Pandit for posting picture of Rahul Pandita 'with most wanted Naxalites'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's bid to troll 'Shikara' writer Rahul Pandita backfired on Thursday. Netizens lashed out at the director for posting a picture of Pandita 'with most wanted Naxalites'.
In the picture, Ashoke Pandit claimed that Pandita, who is also the author of 'Hello Bastar: The Untold Story of India's Maoist Movement', is posing alongside 'most wanted Naxalites'.
Twitterati soon lashed out at Ashoke Pandit. A Twitter user wrote, "Perhaps a little more google search would also reveal he is the author of Hello Bastar & one of the few journalists whose has produced some of the finest work on the Maoist insurgency. This obsession with Rahul is a becoming a little embarrassing now! Another user wrote, "Dumbest tweet even by the standards of Twitter."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Earlier, 'Shikara' filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra lashed out at people criticising his film . He said that those who accused him of commercialising the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the film were donkeys.
His response was possibly to a woman who alleged that Chopra commercialised the entire issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s and did not portray the actual suffering of the community including the genocide, mass rapes and mass murders committed by Islamic radical groups in his film.
The hashtag #BoycottShikara also started trending on Twitter, and people accussed Chopra of going soft on the subject rather than give an unflinching account of the horrific atrocities that Kashmiri Pandits suffered.
