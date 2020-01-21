Vidhu Vinod Chopra compares exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to fallout between two friends, Twitter calls it 'pukeworthy'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Shikara'. Vidhu's 'Shikara' addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 in Kashmir. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990. It also shows the layers of blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir.

The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has donned the director's hat after his directorial "Eklavya: The Royal Guard" that had hit the screens in 2007.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is on a promotional spree for 'Shikara' and recently in an interview, spoke about the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits. The director was in an interview with a leading media outlet where he spoke about his film. Speaking about the riots that took place in 1989, Chopra said, "30 yrs have passed. Lets say sorry & move on. It is like two friends who have a fallout but they love each other"

This 'pukeworthy' explanation didn't go well with Twitterati and the director has been recieving a lot of flak. A Twitter user shared the clip of the interview and wrote, "Vidhu Vinod Chopra explaining Kashmiri Pandit ethnic cleansing : '30 yrs have passed. Lets say sorry & move on. It is like two friends who have a fallout but they love each other'. Genocide of Kp's was fallout & a friendly fight according to him. Pukeworthy explanation."

"Essentially this Jerk Chopra is saying that 30 year ago there was a fallout between two friends which resulted in The Game of Rape, Murder and Exodus and now Hindus must reconcile because Hindus are guilty of not understanding The Game," wrote another.