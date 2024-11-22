'Pay ₹16,000 To Confirm': Ahmedabad Hotel Demands Extra Money To Reserve Customer's Booking After Coldplay Announces Concert In City

Hotel prices increase in city after Coldplay set to perform in Ahmedabad | Wikipedia: Coldplay/X:Ashish Singh

One of the iconic bands are to rock the stages in India in 2015, seeing a huge demand for concert tickets and great enthusiasm to witness the music performance coming January. Coldplay on a India tour, who would be bringing their critically acclaimed Music Of The Spheres concert live for her fans in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Noting that this much-anticipated concert is soon to arrive, hotels in the concert cities are increased their rates for the specific dates.

One of the X users pointed out that the accommodation he booked earlier messaged him about the raised fares and asking him to pay extra to keep her reservation. He found it unfair to ask a pre-booked customer to pay more for a hotel room after the band announced their concert in the city.

Identified as Ashish Singh posted on X regarding his hotel booking at Itsy Hotels Shree Krishna Palace in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and wrote, "All in for capitalism but asking increased rate for a booked stay. Thats new".

The notification he received from the hotel read, "As you may know, Coldplay will be performing in Ahmedabad on January 25th & 26th, 2025, and the city is buzzing with excitement and hotel rooms are in high demand. Unfortunately, due to this, we are unable to honour your reservation at current rates, and need to make an adjustment to reflect the market conditions".

"If you'd like to confirm your reservation, we kindly request you to pay the adjusted rate of INR 16000 (an increase of INR 10479)", the message read further.

The hotel promised Singh to provide him with a complementary meal during his stay if he would like to take the offer and proceed to confirm the booking.

This post is now going viral on X and attracting a wide of reactions. People weren't okay with the hotels surging rates during the season, and they slammed the increased prices and the inconvenience caused to the customer who had booked a room in advance.

"IS IT ALLOWED (to raise prices of pre-booked customers)?", some questioned. "This is fraud, plain and simple", others stated. Netizens wrote, "Go after them. No way they are legally allowed to do this". "Shameful and Greedy. Will never book in treebo here onwards", voiced echoed on the social media platform.

Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad

Popular band Coldplay is set to perform in Ahmedabad during January 2025. The date of the performance which would be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city has been announced as the 25th of the month.