Pakistani goat born with 19-inch ears aims for Guinness Record

The Nubian breed is known for its long ears

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
A baby goat in Pakistan could enter the record books for its unusually long, 19-inch ears.

According to the UK’s Express newspaper, Simba was born in Sindh on June 5. Its owner is a man named Muhammad Hassan Narejo. Simba’s ears are so long that they drag on the floor as she walks.

As per the Telegraph newspaper, the long ears are probably the result of gene mutation or a genetic disorder. Narejo hopes that Simba will soon be a Guinness World Record holder.

Simba is a Nubian, a breed known for its long ears. They help keep the body cool in hot weather. However, even by Nubian standards, Simba’s ears are lengthy. Nubians are known to produce high quality butterfat milk which can be used to make ice cream, yoghurt, cheese, and butter. They have a longer breeding season than other breeds.

Another report in Express stated that in Pakistan the most common type of goat that is found is a Kamori. The country is the largest goat producing country in the globe.

article-image

