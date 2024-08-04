Pakistani Dramatist Khalilur Rehman's Lawyer Claims Viral Obscene VIDEO Is Deep Fake & Amna Arooj Pleaded For 15 Days To Meet

Khalilur Rehman's Lawyer Claims Viral Obscene VIDEO Is Deep Fake & Amna Arooj Pleaded For 15 Days To Meet | X

Lahore: Famous Pakistani drama writer and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar and Amna Arooj's obscene video has circulated on social media and Khalilur Rehman has claimed that he was forced to indulge in the act with the young woman on gun point. He made the shocking revelations during an interview with a YouTuber.

He filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against people who made and shared what appear to be obscene videos of him with the young woman. He also claimed that he was forced to dance and kiss the young woman.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar's lawyer has revealed in an interview that the woman was pleading and asking Khalil to meet her for the past 15 days after which he went to her place and the obscene video surfaced on social media. However, the lawyer also said that the video is morphed or deep fake and in the age of social media anyone's face can be replaced by any other person's face in a video.

As the video surfaced on social media, Khalilur Rehman approached the police station and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. In his complaint, Khalilur Rehman Qamar said that the accused tricked him into making the videos and then blackmailed him for money. When he refused to pay, they shared the videos on social media, damaging his reputation.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar has asked for action against these people, saying the sharing of these videos has hurt his reputation a lot. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing has confirmed receiving the complaint and said they will start an investigation soon.

Meanwhile, the police have already arrested 12 suspects, including the main accused, Hassan Shah, and his accomplice in connection with the obscene video case. A case was registered at Sundar Police Station on July 21.

An obscene video, apparently of Khalilur Rehman Qamar, is circulating on social media in which he can be seen sitting in an appropriate manner with a young woman. As the video went viral on social media, he faced criticism from the internet users who asked him that how can he kiss a 22-year-old girl and that too without wearing a shirt that too after having two wives.

The famous scriptwriter had earlier said that he was kidnapped and robbed in Lahore. Khalil claimed that Amna invited him to her house to discuss a potential drama project. But when he arrived, armed men kidnapped him and released him only after he paid a large ransom.

According to the FIR, the suspects stole Khalil's mobile phone, watch, cash, and transferred Pakistani Rs 2,50,000 from his ATM card. The kidnappers blindfolded him and left him in a deserted area before running away.