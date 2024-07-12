'How Dare You Question My Character?': Video Shows Woman Thrashing Man With Slipper Inside Unnao Court Premises Over Obscene FB Post

X

A video, now viral on social media, shows a woman thrashing a man with slippers and crushing his head under her feet inside Unnao court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

As per reports, the woman alleges that the man has been making obscene comments against her and other family members on social media for the past few days, which has deeply troubled her. She has also claimed that she has taken screenshots of those inappropriate comments.

In the video posted on X, the woman can be seen thrashing the man, who is lying on the road, with slippers as onlookers surround her. The woman can be heard saying, “How dare you write such things on Facebook. How could you raise questions about my character?” Towards the end of the video, a man accompanying the woman kicks the accused, which makes him jump and ask for mercy.

Watch the video here:

उन्नाव। सोशल मीडिया पर एक महिला और उसके परिवार पर युवक ने कमेंट किया था। उन्नाव कचहरी मे महिला ने चप्पलों से पीटा। pic.twitter.com/DXVb56qT7m — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) July 12, 2024

As per reports, the man wrote derogatory remarks against her and her family members on Facebook. Reports suggest that the woman first beat the man at a shop and then brought him inside the court premises and started thrashing him.

It is surprising that, despite the incident happening inside the court premises, no policemen came to intervene and stop the woman from hitting the man.

Later, when the woman’s husband reached the spot with his friends, the matter calmed down.

Local police said that though they had seen the video of the incident, nobody has registered a complaint yet.

Traffic slows down on NH 24 due to heavy floods in Shahjahanpur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, due to heavy floods on NH 24, the speed of traffic on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway has slowed down considerably today.

Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur Ashok Kumar Meena, said that this morning there was water on NH 24, after which traffic has been moving continuously at a slow pace. He also said that the diversion has been done in coordination with surrounding vehicles.

"There has been water here since morning. Forces have been deployed to clear the roads. Traffic from the Sitapur and Katra area has also been diverted. The police have been deployed and have been coordinating, but the speed of the traffic has slowed down."

Further, he said, "If we still keep on facing issues, we will divert both small and big vehicles to other roads."

Additionally, on July 10, heavy rainfall caused flooding across 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh and affected more than 100 villages and croplands. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the flood-prone areas in the districts of Lakhimpur, Kheri, and Pilibhit, distributing relief materials and meeting the affected residents.