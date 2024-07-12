UP: Man Carries Typhoid-Stricken Sister's Lifeless Body Due To Lack Of Ambulance Facility In Lakhimpur Kheri (VIDEO)

In a tragic incident reported in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, a teenage girl lost her life reportedly due to Typhoid as no timely medical help could reach her as floods wreaked havoc in several parts of the state. The distressing video of her shattered brother carrying her body on his shoulders has surfaced on social media. The video was shared by @snehamordani, and who said in her post, "The picture from Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. Shivani was suffering from typhoid. Due to the floods, she could not be taken to a good doctor in the city. She died on the way. Her brother is carrying his sister's dead body on his shoulder... It reveals the reality of the system."

The picture from Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching.



Shivani was suffering from typhoid. Due to the floods, she could not be taken to a good doctor in the city. She died on the way. Her brother is carrying his sister's dead body on his shoulder...



It… pic.twitter.com/E4FmIXrKhr — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) July 12, 2024

In the video it could be seen that the deceased who is reportedly identified as Shivani is lying on the road, while her brother along with some well-wishers are seen trying to lift her. The man seen is the video, believed to be her brother, holds her on his shoulder, with tears rolling down his cheeks. Reports said that the brother had to carry Shivani on his shoulders right up to his house as connectivity had taken a major hit with roads being washed away due to incessant rainfall in the region since past few days.

Triggered by heavy rains, flooding wrecks havoc of different order in UP villages, something most of us in urban areas can't even begin to comprehend. Here, a young man in Lakhimpur Kheri can be seen carrying body of his dead teenage sister. With roads washed away in floods, the… pic.twitter.com/wuKLjHArnj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 12, 2024

Flash floods in India

Heavy rainfall has caused flash floods wreaking havoc across several parts of India including Uttar Pradesh. Water Logging, Electricity cuts, Traffic disruptions and rain related accidents are a common scene in most parts of the flood hit regions in India. India Meteorological Department has expected heavy rainfall in most parts of the state of Uttar Pradesh in next two days.

Such tragic incidents of proper medical help not reaching needy patients is indeed a test for any city's preparedness toward flood like situation which is a common phenomenon during monsoon every year.