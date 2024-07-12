India Weather Forecast For July 12: IMD Suggests People Must Plan Travel Carefully As Heavy Rains Likely Wreak Havoc In Most Parts Of India

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>106 % of LPA) | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Its been weeks now since we have got a good respite from the scorching hear with the monsoon settling in well in the country. IMD said that the areas, where monsoon has been active to vigorous, are West Coast, Northwest including Western Himalayan region and central India.

IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat Region July 12-15; Saurashtra & Kutch on July 12 and in Telangana and North Interior Karnataka during most days of the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 2nd half of the week.

IMD forecast for rainfall in India in the month of July 2014

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>106 % of LPA). During July, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and southeast peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely.

IMD rain forecast for West and South Peninsular India

Fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Northeast India this week. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha during the week.

IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha is expected during July 13-15 and in Andaman & Nicobar Islands from July 13-14, and Nagaland and Manipur during July 14 & 15.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh on July 12.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 11th and Meghalaya on July 12.

IMD rain forecast for Northwest & Central India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and Central India.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Rajasthan during the week, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 1st half of the week.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh and Vidharbha during most days of the week and in West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab July 12, and in Himachal Pradesh during on July 12-13. Jammu will experience heavy rainfall on July 12-13 and North Haryana July 12.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 12.