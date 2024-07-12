 Bengaluru Rains: City Continues To Experience Cooler Weather, IMD Predicts Heavy To Hefty Rainfall Today
Bengaluru Rains: City Continues To Experience Cooler Weather, IMD Predicts Heavy To Hefty Rainfall Today

Garden City is likely to experience cooler weather as the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 20°C and 28°C.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Bengaluru Rains: City Continues Cooler Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city woke up at 6:00 am with a comfortable average temperature of 23°C; the city is set to enjoy a cooler day than Thursday. The sky is expected to be overcast, with the wind blowing steadily from the west at a maximum speed of 23 km/h, providing a sense of security. The minimum speed can drop to 18 km/h. The humidity level is expected to be of 71 per cent whereas maximum level can go up to 88 per cent. According to the local weather department, the citizens will not get relief from humidity.

Weather forecast for July 12

According to the IMD, coastal cities are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the state. The intensity of rain is likely to increase from today, and the precipitation level is likely to be 100 percent, with a total of 7.4mm. The KSNDMC issues a warning to the coastal cities and North Interior Karnataka as well as the South Interior Karnataka, as these areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared an update on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast: (Source:IMD) Effect of upwelling on the mean sea level along the coast of North Maharashtra and North KeralaLight to moderate rain with widespread thundershowers over Karnataka state. 11th to 15th July in Coastal & South Inland Districts Weather forecast for July 12."

