Bengaluru Rains: City Continues To Experience Cooler Weather, IMD Predicts Heavy To Hefty Rainfall Today

Bengaluru Rains: City Continues Cooler Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city woke up at 6:00 am with a comfortable average temperature of 23°C; the city is set to enjoy a cooler day than Thursday. The sky is expected to be overcast, with the wind blowing steadily from the west at a maximum speed of 23 km/h, providing a sense of security. The minimum speed can drop to 18 km/h. The humidity level is expected to be of 71 per cent whereas maximum level can go up to 88 per cent. According to the local weather department, the citizens will not get relief from humidity.

ಮುಂದಿನ 5 ದಿನಗಳ #ಮಳೆ #ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ: (ಮೂಲ:IMD)

ಉತ್ತರ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ಉತ್ತರ ಕೇರಳದ ಕರಾವಳಿಯ ಉದ್ದಕ್ಕೂ ಸರಾಸರಿ ಸಮುದ್ರ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಉಂಟಾಗಿರುವ ಮೇಲುಬ್ಬರದ ಪರಿಣಾಮ

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ವ್ಯಾಪಕವಾಗಿ ಗುಡುಗು ಸಿಡಿಲಿನಿಂದ ಕೂಡಿದ ಹಗುರದಿಂದ ಸಾಧಾರಣ ಮಳೆ.

ಕರಾವಳಿ & ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಒಳನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಜುಲೈ 11 ರಿಂದ 15 ರವರೆಗೆ — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) July 12, 2024

Weather forecast for July 12

According to the IMD, coastal cities are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the state. The intensity of rain is likely to increase from today, and the precipitation level is likely to be 100 percent, with a total of 7.4mm. The KSNDMC issues a warning to the coastal cities and North Interior Karnataka as well as the South Interior Karnataka, as these areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಂದಿನ 2 ವಾರಗಳ ಸಂಚಿತ ಮಳೆಯ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳು:

Cumulative Rainfall Forecast Maps for the next 2 weeks over the State pic.twitter.com/IXkjQq7H8N — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) July 11, 2024

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared an update on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast: (Source:IMD) Effect of upwelling on the mean sea level along the coast of North Maharashtra and North KeralaLight to moderate rain with widespread thundershowers over Karnataka state. 11th to 15th July in Coastal & South Inland Districts Weather forecast for July 12."