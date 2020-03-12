Pakistani anchor trolled for saying F-16 jet's pilot didn't 'ejaculate' before crash

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Pakistan Air Force crashed in Islamabad on Wednesday while carrying out rehearsals for the country's Republic Day parade to be held on March 23. A news anchor from Neo TV, while reading the news, said that 'the pilot didn't ejaculate' and the video has gone viral on Twitter.

Wing Commander Nauman Akram died in the F-16 plane crash and the anchor was talking about how the deceased pilot managed to avoid casualties by not 'ejecting' from the jet. However, here's what the anchor said: “The pilot didn’t ejaculate but rather utilised the crucial time to take the jet into a less populated area”.

The snippet of the goof-up has been going viral on the internet and Twitter can't stop laughing over the anchor's choice of words.

