Pakistan: What's Ali Zafar's song doing in a physics answer to Newton's ring? Check out this viral video that made the singer react

A student took to pen down the lyrics of Ali Zafar's Jhoom song in an answer to a physics question referring to Isaac Newton's works.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Teachers might relate to the scenario of coming across the most-weird answers that result on the answer sheet. While checking the exam papers, a teacher took to share how a student had penned down the lyrics of a popular song in a physics exam. The question reading "Why the central ring of Newton's ring is dark?" was answered with the lyrics of Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar's Jhoom.

The answer sheet went viral on social media and even caught the attention of the singer. Taking note of the case, Ali Zafar tweeted acknowledging the fan's love towards his song and suggested that "even if physics is everywhere, not to see a song as a form of physics and add it to answer paper." Reportedly, the incident took place at an educational institute from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, netizens asked the singer to try teaching as an additional career. They also placed their song demands and asked whether Ali Zafar could sing for "law of conservation of momentum" for them.

