Pakistan: What's Ali Zafar's song doing in a physics answer to Newton's ring? Check out this viral video that made the singer react

Viral video: Not Isaac Newton, Ali Zafar makes it to the physics exam | FPJ

Teachers might relate to the scenario of coming across the most-weird answers that result on the answer sheet. While checking the exam papers, a teacher took to share how a student had penned down the lyrics of a popular song in a physics exam. The question reading "Why the central ring of Newton's ring is dark?" was answered with the lyrics of Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar's Jhoom.

The answer sheet went viral on social media and even caught the attention of the singer. Taking note of the case, Ali Zafar tweeted acknowledging the fan's love towards his song and suggested that "even if physics is everywhere, not to see a song as a form of physics and add it to answer paper." Reportedly, the incident took place at an educational institute from Pakistan.

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens asked the singer to try teaching as an additional career. They also placed their song demands and asked whether Ali Zafar could sing for "law of conservation of momentum" for them.