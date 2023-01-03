e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFACT CHECK: Viral video showing policemen dancing along with Indian women in front of newly-opened pan shop isn't from New Zealand

FACT CHECK: Viral video showing policemen dancing along with Indian women in front of newly-opened pan shop isn't from New Zealand

Few hours ago, IPS officer Arun Bothra who often engages netizens with quirky tweets shared a video showing policemen street dancing along with women entrepreneurs and it has gone viral on social media. However, the claim about the "old video" that it comes from New Zealand is fake.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Old video is viral again | YouTube / Rima Dhanani
Follow us on

IPS officer Arun Bothra who is quite popular on Twitter for his witty tweets shared a video showing police officials street dancing along with women entrepreneurs. In the video, we could see traditionally-dressed Indian women dancing along with the policemen in order to celebrate the launch of their store. The video was tweeted claiming the footage to have originated from New Zealand, however, the claim about the "old video" is fake.

"Uniformed policemen in New Zealand joining street dance by Indian women on opening of a Pan shop (sic)," he captioned the tweet. The video was shared in the view of attracting responses on how similar incidents would have been received in India. "In our country, policemen enjoying such moments in uniform would get suspended for doing so," a comment read in reflection to the Indian scenario.

Check tweet:

Read Also
Viral photo: AI-generated image showing how Gujarati wife and husband stereotypically look at their...
article-image

Throwing light on the video, it isn't a recent one and has been incorrectly associated to New Zealand. Seconds into the video, we can see the uniform of the officials reading "Jersey City Police," hinting that the clip comes from the respective city in the U.S. state of New Jersey. Also, the video dates to the days of 2016 when the women were seen celebrating the opening of their pan shop at New Jersey's India Square, also known as "Little India." The name of the outlet can be identified as Laxmi Pan Center.

A better-quality video of the joyous moment involving the policemen and the ladies was shared on YouTube in June 2016.

Watch video:

Read Also
Viral video: Government employees dance to 'Naach re mora' on stage
article-image

RECENT STORIES

FACT CHECK: Viral video showing policemen dancing along with Indian women in front of newly-opened...

FACT CHECK: Viral video showing policemen dancing along with Indian women in front of newly-opened...

Viral photo: AI-generated image showing how Gujarati wife and husband stereotypically look at their...

Viral photo: AI-generated image showing how Gujarati wife and husband stereotypically look at their...

Pakistanis store LPG in huge plastic bags instead of cylinders, country's jugaad amid crisis goes...

Pakistanis store LPG in huge plastic bags instead of cylinders, country's jugaad amid crisis goes...

Victoria Falls: Chilling videos showing tourists pose at Devil's Pool go viral for the risk factor;...

Victoria Falls: Chilling videos showing tourists pose at Devil's Pool go viral for the risk factor;...

Shocking! Spider dramatically crawls from Bangalore woman's ear, old video goes viral again; watch

Shocking! Spider dramatically crawls from Bangalore woman's ear, old video goes viral again; watch