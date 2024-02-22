Oreo Biscuit With Tomato Ketchup: Viral Video Shows Bizarre Food Fusion To Blow Your Mind

Are you someone who adds some drops of ketchup to everything served on the plate? If so, here's something that will draw your attention and make you crave to it a try. A video of an influencer eating some Oreo biscuits with some tomato ketchup has surfaced online and gone viral, leaving netizens stunned.

Here's what the video is all about

Wait, what? A person quite literally added some ketchup to his biscuit before giving it a bite. The Instagram reel uploaded by Singaporean influencer Calvin Lee shows him placing a few biscuits on a plate and letting the tomato ketchup flow on them. No sooner, he picks an Oreo biscuit coated well with the unusual topping and gives it a first crunch.

Watch video:

Does he like the dish? His reaction says it all

Furthermore, the reel captures Calvin's candid reaction to the weirdly curated dish. Does he like it? Surprisingly, he gives a green signal after trying the tomato ketchup-coated Oreo biscuit and also asks viewers to give it a try. Calling its taste "ok," he describes how the dish ended up being on his tastebuds. His reel reads, "The tangy ketchup makes the Oreo taste less jelat, making you want to eat more. Worth a try!"

Netizens react

As the video rolled out on the social media platform and hit over 38,000 views within two days of being uploaded, netizens reacted to the content. They expressed how they felt about the bizarre food fusion idea shared by the influencer. While you might think that the recipe would have received a big no and some trolls, that wasn't the case. People were seen as being okay with the reel and the recipe. One of the comments made in this regard, read, "Alright I'm going to the store to buy some Oreo n Ketchup. I trust ya babe." Meanwhile, some shared 'heart' emojis to approve the dish.