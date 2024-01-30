VIDEO: Friends End Up Ordering Pasta Nearly Worth ₹18,000, Their Food Reel Goes Viral With Over 53 Million Views

Friends Order Too Much Pasta | Instagram

Ever ordered too much food accidentally and wondered how to not waste it? A similar situation happened with Sydney-based Brock Valesini when he was on a dine-out with his friends. The group asked for some pasta to soothe their cravings only to learn that they ordered a share-sized plate of the dish making them pay nearly 18,000 INR. They recorded a reel to let netizens know how they managed to eat the many plates of pasta served to them which ended up costing them $213 (17, 706 INR). WATCH VIDEO:

What's the video all about?

The reel captures Brock and his friends with their huge plates of pasta served on their table. It showed how they silently handled the situation which seemed no less than a food challenge.

Brock was seen laughing at what they ended up ordering collectively. One of his friends was seen lifting the huge bowl while showing off the quantity of food presented to them. Meanwhile, some had tears in their tears while trying to finish their pasta meal and not letting the food go waste.

Pasta reel goes viral

Being shared only a few days ago, the reel won the hearts of Instagram users and attracted as many as 53.2 million views. It was flooded with more than two million likes and thousands of comments. The viral clip saw several reactions as people wrote: "It looks like pasta heaven." Some super foodies on the internet pointed out that they could eat all the pasta of their big order.

