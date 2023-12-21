 Only Woman On Team Takes Revenge After Quitting Toxic Job, Changes Other Employee's Official Email Passwords To Create Trouble
"I don't even care that this was immature and petty of me," she wrote in her post

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Employee Takes Revenge After Quitting Toxic Job | Pixabay

A recent case of workplace revenge was shared on Reddit where a former employee confessed what she did to the company after quitting her toxic job there. She posted about messing up with the workforce's official email IDs by changing their login passwords.

The woman wasn't bothered whether she did the right thing or landed herself into trouble by being involved in the cyber scenes. "I don't even care that this was immature and petty of me," she wrote in her post while describing her act by saying, "I changed everyone's password so they couldn't access it."

The woman revealed being the only woman on the team which had left her unhappy and stressed at work. "I can't stress how awfully I was treated in this job...I used to be a doormat," she said.

"...I decided it was the last straw. I went home for the night and never went back," she stated while informing netizens after her resignation. Later, the woman described what she did for workplace revenge. It was learned that she found her manager's account logged in even a week after she quit the company, resulting in her creating some trouble for them by changing passwords of the employees.

What happened next? It isn't clear whether the office complained against her for misusing the details and fudging them or just let it go. "I don't know what happened after that. Nobody ever contacted me," she said while concluding her social media post.

article-image

