 Onam 2023: Artists Create 90-Ft-Long Installation Art Using 20,000 Plastic Bottles In Thiruvananthapuram
Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas appreciated the artists and the Suchitwa Mission team, praising the "fantastic" installation as it carries a very beautiful message, too.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Onam 2023: Artists Create 90-Ft-Long Installation Art Using 20,000 Plastic Bottles In Thiruvananthapuram | PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: A team of imaginative young minds has shaped 20,000 plastic bottles into a snake-like installation on behalf of the Suchitwa Mission, earning public attention at the main venue of the Onam Week celebrations by the Kerala Tourism in the city. 

Details about the artwork

Eleven students of the College of Fine Arts Kerala took four days to come up with the 90-feet-long figure, with its slithering looks eventually leading upward to a flared 'hood' menacingly eager to swallow at a sphere that represents the globe, has been completed by a collective named Trivandrum Young Artist Group.

Message behind the installation art

Erected with the intention of creating awareness among the public towards threats the earth and humanity face from uncontrolled use of plastics, the installation got its inputs from plastic bottles passengers used and left at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station during the past few days.

Praises follow

