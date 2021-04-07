On #WorldHealthDay2021, PM Modi expresses 'gratitude and appreciation' for frontline workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said World Health Day is a day to "reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy". He also reiterated the government's commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare.

#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It's also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare," PM Modi tweeted.