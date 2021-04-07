World Health Day 2021: Indians grapple with new sleep challenges

“The pandemic scenario, which led to a lockdown and spending 24 hours a day at home, has wreaked havoc on my sleep routine. Sleep patterns have gone for a toss. With bare minimum support at home and the constant struggles to finish things on time kept me awake when it was logically time to sleep and rest,” she says.

Mamgain’s sleep patterns that include her schedule of bedtime and wake-up time as well as nap behaviour, plus time and duration of sleep interruptions went haywire during the lockdown. She blames it on the anxiety, stress and workloads for a WFH professional. “WFH ruined these precious hours of rest. Now, most of us have turned into nocturnal beings walking around our homes like zombies. Sleep-deprived, mentally, physically and emotionally challenged,” says the academic counsellor for IGNOU.

Early to bed, early to rise?

Benjamin Franklin, who postulated that “early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise” may be true in some measure because it hints at a sleep routine with a fixed bedtime and waking up time, and that itself is the first step to sleep care as it takes care of one’s sleep health. Dr Inder Mohan Chugh, Director, Pulmonology and Sleep Disorders, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, adds to it and says, “Sleep care are steps every individual must take to ensure healthy sleep. Maintaining similar bedtime and wake time is one of the essential steps towards it. Sleep health concerns with all aspects of sleep like sleep quantity and quality whether an individual is getting enough sleep, like light sleep, deep sleep, and dream sleep to determine the pattern and take measures to fix the irregularities if there are aberrations.”

Dr Anshu Punjabi, Consultant-Pulmonologist & Sleep Medicine Expert, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai, further explains that sleep hygiene refers to habits that support quality sleep and include lifestyle and dietary habits that align with the body’s natural rhythms.