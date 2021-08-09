'On top of the world': Woman stands atop Burj Khalifa for Emirates Airline advertisement; viral video makes jaws drop

No matter how hard the world tries to put women down, we conquer the world a step a day and we do it in heels.

In one such jaw-dropping example of coolness and courage, a woman, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, stood at the top of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, for an advertisement of Emirates Airline. Sounds impossible, right? But it's true.

Recently, Emirates Airline helicoptered a cabin crew member to the top of Burj Khalifa to shoot a commercial to celebrate the UK's shift from the red list to amber.

In the advertisement, an air hostess dressed in Emirates' cabin crew uniform can be seen standing on the skyscraper's spire as she holds plaque cards expressing the gratitude the airline feels after being moved off the red list.

Don't believe us? Watch the video yourself.