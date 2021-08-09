Watch: Olympic baton passed on from #Tokyo2020 to #Paris2024, French national anthem played in space

For the first time ever, the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games featured "live and spectacular" celebrations from the next host city of the mega sporting event on Sunday.
At the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, flag-bearers of all countries entered the stadium to mark the end of 17-days of the Games, which saw the participation of athletes from over 200 countries.
People of Paris and France embraced their role as hosts of the Games during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
For the first time ever in a handover ceremony at the Olympic Games, the national anthem of the next host country was delivered on film as part of Paris 2024's presentation.
"For the first time ever, the #ClosingCeremony features live and spectacular celebrations from the next host city, @Paris2024, as the people of Paris and France Flag of France embrace their role as hosts of the Games," Olympics tweeted.
Also, at International Space Station, astronaut Akihiko Hoshide (Japan) handed over the baton from #Tokyo2020 to astronaut Thomas Pesquet (France) for the #Paris2024 Olympics. The video of the this historic gesture went viral.
Pesquet also played La Marseillaise, the French national anthem, in space during the closing ceremony.
Once the videos were out, people could not stop gushing about them. People across the globe lauded these move and confirmed that these videos have just increased their excitement for Paris 2024.
