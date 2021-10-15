e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

'On repeat': Coldplay's new song #LetSomebodyGo featuring Selena Gomez has left fans feeling emotional

Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Coldplay's eighth album, Music of the Spheres is finally out now. What's even more exciting is that Coldplay has officially released the first look at their Let Somebody Go lyric video, which features Selena Gomez. Chris Martin and Selena Gomez have done their magic when it comes to the lyrics that are included in the video. Martin and Gomez sing about the heartbreaking decision of loving someone but understanding it's best to split ways in the song.

Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Huy Berryman, and Will Champion put in a lot of effort to make this album retro-futuristic. The song is on the band's official Music of the Spheres album, and it features guest appearances by Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughters Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, among others. Apple accompanied her father to the Selena Gomez collaboration and assisted in the creation of the poignant lyric video.

On her verse, Selena Gomez sings, "All the storms we weathered/Everything we went through/Now without you, what on Earth am I gonna do?" “When I phoned the mathematicians for an explanation, they said love is only equal to the pain.”

This has gotten fans experiencing a roller coaster of emotions, as they seem to be listening to the song on loop.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Selena Gomez dating 'Captain America' star Chris Evans?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal