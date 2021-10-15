'On repeat': Coldplay's new song #LetSomebodyGo featuring Selena Gomez has left fans feeling emotional

Coldplay's eighth album, Music of the Spheres is finally out now. What's even more exciting is that Coldplay has officially released the first look at their Let Somebody Go lyric video, which features Selena Gomez. Chris Martin and Selena Gomez have done their magic when it comes to the lyrics that are included in the video. Martin and Gomez sing about the heartbreaking decision of loving someone but understanding it's best to split ways in the song.

Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Huy Berryman, and Will Champion put in a lot of effort to make this album retro-futuristic. The song is on the band's official Music of the Spheres album, and it features guest appearances by Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughters Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, among others. Apple accompanied her father to the Selena Gomez collaboration and assisted in the creation of the poignant lyric video.

On her verse, Selena Gomez sings, "All the storms we weathered/Everything we went through/Now without you, what on Earth am I gonna do?" “When I phoned the mathematicians for an explanation, they said love is only equal to the pain.”

This has gotten fans experiencing a roller coaster of emotions, as they seem to be listening to the song on loop.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:19 PM IST